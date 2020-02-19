The Kano Correctional Centre and the Department of State Services (DSS) have re-arrested Mercy Paul, who escaped after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping several children and selling them in Anambra state in 2019.

Investigation revealed that after her arrest, the suspect was said to have escaped on January 31 from a hospital where she was taken for treatment after falling ill at the correctional centre where she was being detained.

It could be recalled that the Kano state Controller of the Correctional Centre, Ahmad Magaji told newsmen that on January 31 at about 12.05pm he was informed that Madam Paul, had escaped from the hands of officers who took her to the Murtala Muhammad Hospital, Kano for medication.

He said that on hearing the news, he quickly visited the hospital where investigation revealed that the suspect hiding under the guise that she was bleeding and asked the officers for permission to use the toilet from where she escaped.

“Immediately after realising the unfortunate incident, we organised a stop and search by cordoning all the entrances into Kano in collaboration with the DSS,” Magaji stated.

According to him, the DSS helped the service to track the suspect down on February 17, at her hide-out and was thereafter, taken back to the hospital for proper medical attention by the DSS.

READ ALSO: British government launches tougher immigration rules

“The security agents that arrested her took her back to the hospital where she was given blood transfusion because she was suffering from a serious ailment and she was given other treatments which helped her regain consciousness.

“If somebody escapes from our custody, the service would investigate and if it is negligence from the part of the officers it is outright dismissal, but if it is negligence, gross misconduct, aiding and abetting and conspiracy, then one would be dismissed and also face the wrath of the law,” he said.