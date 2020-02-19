The Jigawa Consumer Protection Committee (CPC), says it has confiscated 27 bags of adulterated hibiscus worth more than N400,000 from a trader, Sabitu Kabiru, at Maigatari market.

Alhaji Faruq Abdallah, the Committee’s Chairman, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maigatari, Jigawa, on Wednesday.

NAN reports that CPC is mandated by the state government to liaise with detectives, arrest traders who adulterate farm produce and arraign them in a mobile court.

Abdallah said that Kabiru, who hailed from Kandawa in Birniwa Local Government Area, had mixed hibiscus with seeds in the bags to increase the weight.

He said Kabiru pleaded guilty of the offence after he was arraigned in a mobile court attached to the committee.

The chairman said Magistrate Munir Sarki-Jahun, who presided over the case, had sentenced the offender to 12 months imprisonment with an option of N50, 000 fine.

Abdallah said the Magistrate also ordered that the adulterated hibiscus be destroyed.

“He also warned the trader that if he is arrested for a similar offence in the future, he will be detained for three months before his case will be heard ,” he said.

The chairman said the committee would do its best to ensure that adulterated products were not sold to consumers in the state.