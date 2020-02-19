A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja on Wednesday ordered that a 24-year-old man, Daniel Udeme, who allegedly defiled an 11-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, who did not take the plea of Udeme, ordered that he be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kirikiri, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP.

Nwaka ordered that the police to return the case file to the DPP.

He adjourned the case until March 13 for mention.

The police charged Udeme, who resides at No. 5A, Ogbowankwon, Ajegunle, Lagos State, with defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that Udeme committed the offence on Jan. 16, at 1:p.m. at his residence.

John alleged Udeme was caught by a neighbour who reported the case to the police.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.