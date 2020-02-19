Climate change, junk food, tobacco manufacturers’ marketing … Children’s health everywhere faces an “immediate threat” and no country in the world is satisfactorily protecting their future, warns the United Nations (UN) .

Advances have been made over the past 20 years in the area of ​​child and adolescent health, but “these advances are today stalled” even “threatened”, say the authors of a report published Wednesday in the British medical journal The Lancet.

To reach this harsh conclusion, this group of 40 independent child health experts from around the world, convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef, has built a new index measuring the possibility of children flourish, using data from 180 countries (mortality, health, nutrition, education indicators, etc.).

Unsurprisingly, these are rich countries that come first with Norway in first position, followed by South Korea, the Netherlands and France. Conversely, the bottom of the ranking is occupied by countries in sub-Saharan Africa: Central African Republic, Chad, Somalia and Niger.

But the authors of the report, entitled “A future for the children of the world?”, Compare this classification with “sustainability” measures (evolution of CO2 emissions, income inequality …) and stress that “so many from high income countries have a very good score on the flourishing index, they are close to the bottom of the ranking for their contribution to ecological sustainability “.

As for the poorest countries, if their greenhouse gas emissions are among the lowest, “many are exposed to the most severe effects of rapid climate change”

Only nine countries are able to reach the targets for reducing CO2 emissions per capita set for 2030 at the same time while being in the top 70 scores for the flourishing index: Albania, Armenia, Grenada, Jordan, Moldova, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Uruguay and Vietnam.

“If global warming exceeds 4 ° C by 2100 as projected today, it will have dire health consequences for children due to rising ocean levels, heat waves, and the spread of disease such as malaria and dengue fever, as well as malnutrition. “

Experts also denounce “harmful commercial practices” for the health of children exposed to the marketing of brands of ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, alcohol, electronic cigarettes or tobacco.

They also call on national governments to tighten their regulations in this area.

They also recommend that they tackle CO2 emissions “with the utmost urgency” to “ensure that children have a future on this planet”, to take into account the voice of the youngest in political decisions and to ” systematically assess the effects of these decisions on child health. (afp)