London rapper Stormzy was honoured as best British Male Solo Artist at the 40th Brit Awards on Tuesday, his second nod since 2018.

Newcomer Mabel meanwhile took home the award for best British Female Solo Artist – 30 years after her mother, singer Neneh Cherry, won two Brit Awards herself.

Foals surprisingly prevailed over Coldplay and Bastille to win the Best Group honour.

The coveted Album of the Year award went to London rapper Dave for his socially critical work “Psychodrama.”

The Song of the Year Brit was meanwhile awarded to singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi, who was also recognized as Best New Artist, for “Someone You Loved.”

The awards for best International Female and Male Solo Artist went to Billie Eilish and Tyler, The Creator, respectively.

Eilish, who won big at the Grammys earlier this month, debuted the official theme song of the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time To Die” accompanied by her brother Finneas, Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Mabel, Capaldi and Stormzy also thrilled the audience in London’s O2 Arena with rousing performances.

To close the ceremony, Rod Stewart performed with his former The Faces bandmates Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones the classic “Stay With Me.” (dpa)