Many people in eight local government areas in Niger state can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed because of persistent bandit attacks.

In the latest occurrence, bandits numbering about 60 riding on motorcycles at about 6am on Wednesday invaded Madaka and neighbouring communities in the Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

They shot sporadically into the air forcing perplexed villagers scampering for safety, paving the way for the kidnap of some villagers by the bandits and the rustling of 100 heads of cattle.

A source from the area said those kidnapped by the bandits were being used as human shields by the bandits to enable their escape.

“The bandits are heading towards Allawa in Shiroro Local Government Area. We cannot say if there is any casualty until after the situation has returned to normal,” the source said.

He also said that men of the Nigerian Air Force were swift in attending to distress calls from the villagers because “we can see their helicopters hovering in the air to get the bandits.”

Efforts to get the Chairman of the Rafi Local Government Area, Alhaji Ismaila Modibo to comment on the alleged attack proved abortive as his cell phone was switched off.

However, the Director General of the Niger state Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Inga when contacted on phone confirmed the incident.

“We received the report some minutes ago, but I don’t have the details yet,” Inga said.