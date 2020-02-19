The Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOC), one of the organs of the African Union (AU) on Wednesday alleged that western interests are sponsoring Amnesty International to destabilise Nigeria.

Nigerian Representative of AU-ECOSOC, Tunji Ashaolu, stated this when he led a delegation of the council on a visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai in Abuja.

Ashaolu said that the Nigerian Army and indeed, the armed forces have carried out their responsibilities professionally in their counter -insurgency operations in the north -east.

He added that it is wrong for any group to accuse the army of human rights violation having taken cognizance of the fact that the leadership of the army has established human rights desks in all its formations.

Ashaolu said that African civil societies would no longer fold their hands and allow foreign interests destabilise the efforts of the military in containing the activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

According to him, those groups have been put in place to undermine not only the army, but federal government.

“The Amnesty International that said that you are violating human rights is being supported or sponsored by the western people and these are the things that we are working against as civil societies.

“We are now saying enough is enough for international organisations to be used as part of their foreign direct agencies to destabilise the governments of Africa which we will not take any longer.

“I will now, on behalf of African civil societies in my capacity as an elected Nigerian representative of AU-ECOSOC pass a vote of confidence on the Nigerian Army.

“We have seen it and we have seen your antecedents; the facts are all there. It is on ground and it is a statement of fact that you have achieved a lot,’’ he said.

Ashaolu stated that the purpose of his visit is to solicit for partnership with the Nigerian Army to implement the AU-ECOSOC ‘silencing the guns’ programme from 2020 and beyond.

Responding, Lt. Gen. Buratai, commended the group for the move to partner with the Nigerian Army, assuring that the army would engage the agency for enhanced collaboration.

Zamfara uncovers hide-outs for stolen cows

Buratai said that the visit by the group is a morale booster that the Nigerian Army is being appreciated in Africa and globally, declaring that the ‘silencing the guns’ programme is a laudable initiative that should be embraced by all, as the proliferation of small arms has been a major problem in the continent.

“Your visit today is a landmark visit because it comes at a time when there are a lot of misgivings about our operations in counter- terrorism.

“What the army personnel need is support and not condemnation, and we want to call on all international organisations operating in the country to have a rethink and support Nigeria in winning the war against insurgency.

“Your visit is a morale booster to the Nigerian Army, especially our troops in the north- east who are sacrificing their lives to defend this country,’’ he said.