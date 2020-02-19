Adidas has unveiled the ball that will be used in the latter stages of the Champions League this season.

The ball dubbed ‘Istanbul 20′ features the map of Istanbul where east meets west which uniquely bridges the two continents of Europe and Asia.

According to UEFA on their website, highlighting Istanbul’s deep culture of art, the ball has white stars placed to contrast with a hand-printed map of the city with the striking purple colour palette inspired by the sun setting above the river from east to west.

Other descriptions see an outer texture coating consistent across all Adidas UEFA Champions League official match balls this is to offer a secure grip mostly for goalkeepers while the thermally-bonded star panels provide a seamless surface for an improved first touch.

The ‘Istanbul 20′ will be deployed for all remaining matches in the UEFA Champions League this season, starting from the round of 16 which gets underway on Tuesday.