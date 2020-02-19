Adeboye’s wife -Folu Adeboye, wife of Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has revealed that the church is actively involved in ensuring that the internally displaced persons in Nigeria are well fed, irrespective of their religions.

She made this known on Wednesday on her verified twitter page.

READ ALSO: Don’t marry a woman who can’t cook, here is why -Pastor Adeboye



She stated, “Food is one of the essentials for mankind and we understand fully the importance of we as children of God regardless of our religion, color or race to have access to good food which is why every week we go to IDP camps to share food with our brothers and sisters.”

See her tweet below:

Food is one of the essentials for mankind and we understand fully the importance of we as children of God regardless of our religion, color or race to have access to good food which is why every week we go to IDP camps to share food with our brothers and sisters. pic.twitter.com/OKpMmIIF81 — Pst Mrs F.A.Adeboye (@PastorFAAdeboye) February 19, 2020