At least three persons have been confirmed dead, while three others sustained varying degree of injuries in a multiple accident which occurred along the Abeokuta-Sango-Oshodi expressway on Wednesday.

The accident, which occurred at the Obada/Abeokuta Mechanic Village around 8 a.m involved two metro taxies with registration numbers ABB TRE 150 YJ and ABB 984 TF, a Toyota Corolla car which registration number could not be ascertained and a white truck marked LAGOS AGL 535 XW.

Public Relations Officer of the Ogun state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, attributed it to wrong lane driving and over-speeding on the part of the Toyota Corolla car driver and that of the truck.

“Report by some eyewitnesses said the Toyota Corolla car was plying one way from the Mechanic Village, which caused the truck driver coming inbound Abeokuta to lose control, cross his lane to the other lane and hit the Nissan taxi going towards Obada Oko.

“According to eyewitness accounts at the scene of the accident, the truck was coming inbound Abeokuta on its right lane when suddenly the Toyota Corolla car driving in a direction prohibited by traffic law (one way), appeared from nowhere facing the truck head-on.

“But, in its attempt to avoid a head on collision, the truck driver swerved to the outbound lane from Aboekuta, crossed the median and hit two taxi cars coming from Abeokuta.

“One of the taxis had a minor crash while the other was not so lucky because the truck ran over it, killing three of the six passengers onboard on the spot,” he narrated.

Akinbiyi however, explained that the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the State Hospital in Ijaiye, while those injured were rescued to the same hospital and the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta for treatment.