One of the most successful women’s golfers of all time, Mickey Wright, has died at the age of 85.

The American won 13 majors and 82 LPGA Tour titles to sit second on the all-time women’s major list behind countrywoman Patty Berg (15), who died in 2006.

Wright was the dominant force in golf in the late 1950s and 1960s, winning four US Women’s Opens and four Women’s PGA Championships among her major haul.

She retired at the age of 34 in 1969.

“We lost a legend, but we may also have lost the best swing in golf history today,” LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan said on the organization’s website.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Wright was born in San Diego on February 14, 1935 and turned pro in 1954 after spending one year at Stanford University.

She joined the LPGA Tour the following year and won her first title at the 1956 Jacksonville Open.

She clinched her first two majors in 1958 and went on to become a powerhouse in the game, earning entry to the Hall of Fame in 1976.