Mr Mohammed Jibrin, Director-General (DG) of National Board for Technology Incubation(NBTI), says the board is ready to bring in technologies that will create immediate jobs to support hardworking and performing governors.



Jibrin said this on Monday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by Dr Aishatu Umar, Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Gombe state.

The DG said there were also other technologies which could be deployed to create wealth for the people which to him, formed the real political strategy of governance that should happen.



“People should be empowered; people should be happy, and productive. A situation should be created such that when one wakes up in the morning he will find a place to go,’’ he said.



Jibrin, who enumerated several ongoing projects in Gombe which were near completion, said he was happy to note that science, technology and innovation on agricultural activities specifically took place in the technology incubation centre.



He said the development was an added encouragement to the board because in 2016 it fabricated 10 threshers for threshing post harvest products in the premises of Ministry of Agric in Gombe.



He also said the threshers were distributed to cooperative groups and in total there were over 100 beneficiaries.



The DG disclosed that more were still demanded and he had sent a consultant to find out how the previous machines were utilised and he got the report that the people were happy.



Jibrin informed the visitors that he had recently posted a new and experienced centre manager to Gombe upon the recommendations of management.



He further said he wanted the Gombe centre to be more active, hence his advice to the new manager on the need to ensure stronger linkage to the state government.



The DG pledged collaborations with the Honorable commissioner in order to move the programme forward and to realise its aims and objectives.



Earlier, Dr Aishatu Umar, the Commissioner, said she came to solicit collaboration, synergy and technical advice from the NBTI.



She said one of the objectives and manifestos of Gombe governor as part of his drive for science and technology was establishment of technology incubation centres in each local government area in Gombe state.



“We have just commissioned an industrial park of over 10,000 hectares. You can see why we are here; and for it to be viable, technology incubation must be improved,’’ she said.



She added that the people of Gombe needed to be sensitised in order to facilitate the establishment of 11 incubation centres in the 11 local government areas of the state.