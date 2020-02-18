Fareed Zakaria, a CNN presenter has criticized President Donald Trump over the immigrant visa ban imposed on Nigeria, saying that Nigerians are the most educated immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa in the United States.

Nigeria and 5 other countries were slammed with visa restrictions from the US government in February for a range of reasons stemming from overstays and poor intelligence sharing.

Citing a data from CATO institute, Zakaria said four of the six countries listed in the ban, Nigeria, Myanmar, Tanzania and Eritrea, had no records on terror-related deaths caused by foreign-born attackers between 1975 and 2017.

He went on to list some of the achievements of Nigerian immigrants in the US saying;



“They are some of the most educated immigrants in America. “According to the Migration Policy Institute, 59% of Nigerian immigrants age 25 or older in the US hold at least a Bachelors degree, which is nearly doubled the proportion of the Americans born in the US (33%),” Zakaria said.



“Nigerian immigrants tend to work high skilled jobs, 54% are in largely white-collar positions in business, management, science and the art compared to the 39% of people born in the US,” he added. This, according to Zakaria’s analysis, means that Nigerian immigrants have significant spending power.



The American journalist also cited a new report by the New American Economy which states that Nigerian immigrants in the US in 2018 made more than $14 billion and paid more than $4 billion in taxes.



The report also states that Nigerian diaspora around the world sent back almost $24 billion in remittances, contributing to the Nigerian economy that is “more dynamic than many people, including Trump himself realized.”

Nigeria was added to the Trump administration’s controversial visa and travel bans list. @FareedZakaria analyzes whether this is a security measure or a result of Trump’s views on immigration. https://t.co/hwqBe8PA4l pic.twitter.com/sAQhilGah2 — CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2020