The management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has handed over three blocks of classrooms, borehole and toilets built for the Fulani Community in Opolo area of Ilorin South Local Government Area.

Prof. Bolaji Sule, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services, UNILORIN, handed the keys of the buildings and the entire projects to the Turakin Fulani, Kwara State, Alhaji Usman Adamu in his office for onward transfer to the community.

Sule said that the gesture was in fulfilment of the university’s pledge to the community that classrooms, toilet and a borehole would be provided for the Fulani herdsmen, who were relocated to the community from the university land in 2018 for the smooth education of their children.

The deputy V-C advised the Fulani community to take proper care of the projects to ensure they were effectively served and raise the standard of their children’s primary education.

He, however, appealed to the benefitting community to consult other stakeholders in the state such as notable traditional rulers and the state government for the provision of furniture and teachers for the school.

Dr Bashir Adams, the Director of the Physical Planning Unit, University of Ilorin, said that the university management embarked on the three projects for the community as part of its social responsibility and community service programme.

Speaking on behalf of the Opolo community, Adamu commended the management of the university for the gesture, which he said would continue to remain evergreen in the minds of members of the community.

He also pledged that the Fulani community at Opolo would make judicious use of the schools and other facilities that were built for them. (NAN)