The Senate on Tuesday moved to check the emigration of medical and health professionals from Nigeria to developed countries when it considered two bills seeking to establish the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta and the University of Health Sciences, Otukpo.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central), who sponsored the bill for the establishment of the specialized university in Abeokuta, Ogun state, said that the establishment of university has become crucial following the high demand for medical and health professionals in Nigeria.

The senator stated that “many reports suggest that the number of doctors, dentists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and bachelor’s degree-prepared nurses in the country are just not adequate to deal with the increasing population growth and the healthcare needs of Nigerians.

“The rising wave of external migration of medical and allied health professionals seeking greener pastures in more developed countries further compounds the problem.”

He lamented that the mass emigration of medical and health professionals from the country has resulted in the near extinction of some disciplines offered by Nigerian universities.

“Furthermore, some critically needed health professionals such as physical and occupational therapists, medical engineers, psychotherapists and others are just not adequately produced in the country.

Ataga kidnap: Police arrest 34-yr -old teacher for fake news

“Indeed, some of the disciplines are on the verge of extinction due to the mass migration of these professionals,” Sen. Amosun said, warning that unless measures are introduced to check the situation, health indicators may continue to decline in the absence of interventions to tackle the trend.

Also yesterday, the Senate considered a bill seeking to give legal backing to the University of Health Sciences, Otukpo in Benue state, which was sponsored by Senator Abba Moro (PDP/Benue South).

Sen. Moro said the bill if eventually passed into law by the National Assembly will address the dearth in admission of students aspiring to study medicine and allied sciences in Nigeria and supply the much needed manpower in the country’s health sector.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the teeming Nigerian population puts enormous strain and stress on the national infrastructure and available health personnel.

“The Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, when established would bridge the gap of the challenges of inadequate health professional in Nigeria,” the senator said.

Meanwhile, the Senate has moved to boost the forestry sector in Nigeria with the consideration of a bill seeking to establish the College of Forestry Technology and Research, Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state.

The bill, according to its sponsor, Senator UBA Sani (APC/ Kaduna Central) will ensure the protection of sites and landscapes of high cultural and recreational value as well as act as a stimulus to the contribution of the nation’s forests to national development.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, referred the three bills considered during plenary to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for further legislative work, with a directive for the committee to report back in four weeks.