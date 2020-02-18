Comrade Adams Oshiomhole may be fighting a survival battle to retain his position as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as demands for his resignation thickens.

Recall that stalwalts in the party rejected Oshiomhole’s continous occupation of the chairmanship position following APC’s loss of Bayelsa State last week courtesy of the Supreme Court’s invalidation of David Lyon’s election as governor.

On Monday, a group of party loyalists stormed the APC national secretariat demanding the sacking or resignation of the former governor of Edo State.

Members of the APC Young Stakeholders Forum, armed with placards mostly captioned “Oshiomole Must Go,” disrupted activities at the party secretariat as entrance to the complex was blocked to prevent inward and outward movements.

The group blamed the series of post -election losses recorded by the party on the shoddy and insensitive handling of pre- election matters, most especially party primaries by the Oshiomhole- led National Working Committee of APC.

Speaking with journalists, Mathias Omikpa on behalf of the group, said stakeholders in APC were tired of the dwindling fortune of the party in states and festering crisis in some state chapters of the party.

He submitted that the party is set to suffer more losses should Oshiomhole continue in office as national chairman especilly with Edo and Ondo states governorship polls at hand.

The group lamented that APC controlled states has been decimated from 24 to 18 states.

He said: “It is time for Oshiomhole to go, we are tired of this downward trend. The National Chairman has brought nothing but misfortunes to our party from Zamfara to Rivers now Bayelsa. We are calling on President, (Major General) Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to intervene.”

Another speaker, Genesis Johnson expressed disappointment over the leadership crisis Iin Edo APC and the ignoble role being played by Oshiomhole.

He said Oshiomhole should be held accountable for the nullification of the party governor and deputy governor-elect by the Supreme Court in Bayelsa State as well as loss in states like Zamfara and Rivers.

“Look at what happened in Bayelsa State, it was caused by Oshiomole and we say enough is enough.. We want him to park his load and leave that office. He is not the only Nigerian that can manage that office.

“Since he came into this office he has been creating problems for this party. We will suffer to win election and at the end of the day opposition will go to court and collect the state.

“We are not happy with his conduct and we are the party faithful we ask him to go, we put him there. Bringing Oshiomhole is like bringing curse to the party,” Johnson said.