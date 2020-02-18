Governor Samuel Ortom on Monday in Los Angeles, California, United States, met with the American Business Community where he made a compelling presentation on investment opportunities in Benue State.

The event, organized by the United States Department of Commerce, was a Trade and Investment Round table.

Governor Ortom who spoke on numerous attributes of Benue such as arable land, population and hospitable nature of the people highlighted the state’s comparative advantages in agriculture, commerce and other related sectors.

FG reiterates committment to address gender mainstreaming in workplaces

“Opportunities abound in our state. Benue is a state where no investor regrets visiting. Benue is open for innovations in mass housing, road construction, skills development and agriculture,” the Governor stated.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Terver Akase said Benue State Government has made remarkable strides in the area of security, knowing that development would only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and stability.

It noted that no investor wants to take his money where the security of his investment is not guaranteed. “For us in Benue, we are aware of this fact and have given priority to the safety of our people and their property. We have made a law to end the crisis between herdsmen and farmers which resulted in the killing of hundreds of our people,” he stressed.

Governor Ortom, according to Akase, however, noted that for genuine development to take place, the Rule of Law must be respected by the people and governments at all levels to eliminate impunity.

“America is where it is today because here in this country, the rule of law is respected. We believe that is the only way to go. Our administration is committed to ensuring that impunity has no place in our private or public life,” he stated.

He assured the American business community that the Benue State Government would not only provide the right environment for investment but also be an active partner in development.

Present at the forum was Honourable Diane Edith Watson, a former US Representative for California’s Congressional District who also served as a Senator in the California State Senate.

She stated that Africa has huge investment opportunities and pointed out that the move Governor Ortom made to seek the partnership of United States companies was in the best interest of Benue people.

A leading power technology company, WEI Industries which is already executing electricity projects in Benue State thanked Governor Ortom for the efforts his administration has made to restore security in parts of the state to encourage investors. The company promised greater service delivery to the state.