A gunman on Tuesday opened fire at a mall in Bangkok killing one person and injuring another.



Police spokesperson, Krissana Pattanacharoen, said that the victims of the shooting were both women and that they were still searching for the shooter.

Thai media outlet, Thairath, quoted police saying that the shooter was an ex-boyfriend of the deceased.



It said a bullet unintentionally hit another woman in her left hand.



The shooting came barely a week after a Thai soldier went on a deadly rampage in the country’s North-East before arriving a shopping mall where he was shot dead by police after killing 29 people and injuring 58 others.