Youths Corps members serving with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Community Development group on Tuesday organised a road walk to sensitise road users in Jos to traffic rules and regulations.

Abdulaziz Ahmed, the General Secretary, FRSC Community Development Service (CDS), said the CDS group was a tier of the FRSC with the mandate of enlightening and sensitising road users to ways of effectively using the road.

Ahmed said the road walk was in line with the mandate of the group to sensitise drivers and commuters to the various road ethics and the need to inculcate discipline on the highways.

“The walk is also to sensitise drivers to the ills of speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, importance of wearing seat belts while driving and to shun overloading.

“If the road ethics are imbibed by drivers, cases of road crashes would be minimised on the highways,’’ he said.

He said the walk would climax at a motor park opposite NTA, Jos, where drivers would be sensitised to the importance of abiding by the highway codes and conducts.

The general secretary also said that the CDS group would visit various secondary schools in the state to educate the students on the various road ethics.

He said the corps members had also organised debates and quizzes on road safety related issues among secondary schools.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYSC Road Safety Club is a Community Development Programme for corps members who opt for the CDS during their service year.

It is a partnership programme between the FRSC and NYSC.