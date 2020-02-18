Emir of Kano Speaking at an event to commemorate the 60th birthday celebration of governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai on Monday in Kaduna said north will destroy itself it it doesn’t change.

He said, “The real change in the North will come from those considered mad people because you look around and say if this is the way we have been doing things, and this is where we have ended up, maybe we need to do things differently.

“If the North does not change, it will destroy itself. The country is moving on. If we don’t listen, there would be a day when there would be a constitutional amendment that addresses these issues of quota system and federal character.

“The rest of the country cannot be investing, educating its children, producing graduates and then they watch us, they can’t get jobs because they come from the wrong state, when we have not invested in the future of our own children.

“You cannot be happy about 87 per cent of poverty in Nigeria being in the North. You can’t be happy with millions of Northern out-of-school children. You can’t be happy with nine states in the North contributing almost 50 per cent of the entire malnutrition burden in the country.

“You can’t be happy with the Boko Haram problem. You can’t be happy with all the issues.”

Nigerians however reacted to his statement via twitter;

Ayemojubar@ayemojubar

Emir Sanusi: The North will free themselves when they are tired. You cannot awake someone who is pretending to be sleeping.

Jasper Aniet Louis@trueAFICIONADO

It was the great cleric, Othman Dan Fodio that said that ‘Conscience is an open wound and that only Truth can heal it’. God Bless Emir Sanusi for courageously telling the noble truth in this hour.



Joseph Nedu@ablezephy

Emir Sanusi has never missed the chance to tell the North the bitter TRUTH.

General Shaba Baba Muhammad@spychief

The most deceitful northern elite or leader is EMIR SANUSI of KANO CITY… Until he sell his numerous Royce Rolls to cater for those living in abject poverty, his noise about poverty in the north is empty and lacks substance..

Call_Me_GeeFlex@Oga_geeflex

Emir Sanusi speaking the truth while some folks blinded by 1000naira and religious perception are throwing tantrums at him. If anything happens to you all, he will live and not be affected cause by the truth he has been set free. No Northern leader should be truly happy.

Sodunke fadeelar@toes_footwear

Not surprised Emir Sanusi statement,he as always being a blunt and straight forward person.

MR. MAN@Waliyadeniran

The urge to marry multiple wives by Northern Muslims is amazing. Even the most economically disadvantaged of them feel entitled to exhaust the option of 4wives. This mindset definitely contributes to the poverty in the north. This is the whole essence of Emir Sanusi’s message.