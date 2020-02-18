Andrew Oche, Nigeria’s most ranked golf player, says his priority is to play in world ranking golf event to sharpen his competitive skills.

Oche made this known in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said that winning the Kitante Open in Uganda was intriguing for him and a good start for the year.

He, however, noted that he looked forward to featuring in more world ranking golf events.

The number one ranked golfer in the country noted that year 2020 would be a busy one for him, considering the number of events earmarked in the calendar.

“Very clearly, the year has already started for me. My schedule is very tight this year.

“Right now I’m on my way to Kenya, I have a tournament to play in Kenya starting next week Sunday.

“After this, I am going to the Sunshine Tours which is starting on the March 2 to March 5; then back to play in the European Tours Kenya Open.

“At the moment, the schedule is looking very tight,’’ Oche said.

He said that with the number of tournaments penned down, “finance maybe one of the issues to contend with’’.

“I’m hoping I will be able to finance all these trips, That’s the most important thing at the moment.

“ I feel that’s the only thing that may restrict and limit me in some ways. Winning the Kitante Open in Uganda last Sunday, has given me the push I need, I am ready mentally and psychologically.

“Having to consider the financial implication can be daunting but I won’t let that get in my way. I’d keep pushing and keep doing the best I can,’’ he said.

On his expectation, Oche said that he wanted to give himself a lot of chances at world ranking golf events.

“Also going to the Q-School is what I am looking forward to,’’ Oche said.