True Prosperity International (TPI), an NGO, on Tuesday said that it would engage 3,000 Nigerian youths in skills that would make them self-reliant and generate income for themselves.

The Founder of the NGO , Mr Morgan Orioha said in Owerri that the empowerment programme ,which would commence on March 20th ,was meant for Nigerian youths.

According to him, the programme is aimed at complementing the Federal Government’s effort at eradicating poverty and unemployment among Nigerian youths.

‘’TPI is worried about the rate of poverty and unemployment in Nigeria, and we believe that the greatness of any nation depend on its citizens,’’ he said.

He said that the beneficiaries to be selected from across the country would acquire skills in auto electrician, auto mechanic, welding, fashion design, computer science, hair dressing and factory technicians.

Orioha said that his organisaton would also provide the beneficiaries with the necessary equipment to establish their outfits and businesses.

He added that the NGO would also send some of the trainees to various companies and industries to be exposed to the practical aspect of their training. (NAN)