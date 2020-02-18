The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, has emphasised the need for education to be used as a weapon to check the rising wave of cybercrime in the country, noting that the Commission had embarked on cybersecurity awareness by collaborating with relevant stakeholders.

Danbatta made this known at the Annual Cyber Security Conference organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The conference with the theme:”Strengthening the Security and Resilience of the Nation’s Communications Infrastructure”, had in attendance representatives from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, telecom companies, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) organisations and cybersecurity experts, among others.

The EVC, in a report by the NCC, said the event was designed to provide a platform for discussion on developing a joint coordination for incidence response for the communication industry, introducing cyber insurance, bridging the cyber workforce gap, strengthening national cooperation, exchange of information, and development of comprehensive strategies that will address the cybersecurity challenges confronting the communications industry in Nigeria.

He added that in addressing cybercrimes and boosting cybersecurity, technical measures and appropriate legal instruments must be put in place to enhance the resilience and integrity of ICT infrastructure and also to safeguard our activities in the cyberspace.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening cybersecurity in the country.

Pantami says the volume of money being lost to cybercriminals globally explains the government’s commitment to securing the country’s national telecommunications infrastructure through necessary technical, legal and policy initiatives, adding that the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) unveiled by President Buhari on November 28, 2019, is aimed at deepening access to digital services for a more efficiently and effectively run economy.

His words: “This Conference by the NCC is, therefore, fitting, as it aligns with the digital economy agenda of the government. So, as we deepen access to digital services in the country, I have to say that people need to know that once they are online, they are exposed to risks. For instance, just opening an email that you are not sure of the sender exposes your system and data to risks. Also, using pirated software should be avoided and we must update our software regularly to avoid being target of cybercriminals.”