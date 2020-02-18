AC Milan beat free falling Torino 1-0 Monday to continue their chase for the Europa League places in the Italian Serie A.

Ante Rebic fired home the winner off Samuel Castillejo’s cross in the first half, tallying his fifth goal from the past five league games.

The game that closed matchday 24 saw the Devils move on 35 points. The Rossoneri are ahead of Verona on head-to-head, but trail on goal difference behind Parma, who sit sixth to fill the second available Europa League berth.

Milan could also qualify for the event by winning the Italian Cup, where they had Rebic on target as they drew 1-1 at home to Juventus last week; they play the second leg of the semi-finals at the Bianconeri on March 4.

Il Toro’s woes worsened after suffering a fifth successive defeat. They sit 14th on 27 points, five clear of the drop zone. (dpa)