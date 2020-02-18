The Kwara state government says it will revoke over 5,000 plots of land allocated illegally by the immediate past administration.

Director-General of the Kwara state Bureau of Lands, Bolaji Edun, disclosed this on Monday in llorin.

According to Edun, the immediate past administration signed over 5, 000 certificates of occupancy for plots of land in the state located at Budo-Osho.

“The immediate past administration signed over 5, 000 certificates of occupancy without following due process governing land acquisition in the state

Okowa’s choice as govs forum chairman good for S/South – Delta PDP

“Several of the land allottees at Budo-Osho did not pay the required fees or obtain genuine documents which can qualify them to be rightful owners of the land,” Edun said.

He said that all the private sector operators that the plots were allocated to did not pay any fee to the state government, revealing that the state government has recovered over 100 properties sold illegally, including that of Kwara state Television Authority.

The director general said that some of the recovered properties would be used to build housing estates for civil servants in the state.

Edun further said that the state government has set up a committee to investigate encroachment into government’s plots of land, especially in ministries, schools, agencies and public facilities.

He added that recovery of landed properties would be a continuous process to ensure sanity in governance.