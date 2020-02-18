The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of the application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and sacked Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha till 2nd March, 2020.

The PDP and Ihedioha are, by the application, praying the court to, among others, reverse its judgment on January 14 this year, which sacked Ihedioha and replaced him with Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Why Supreme Court adjourned hearing of Ihedioha’s application

According to the Nation, Ihedioha’s lead lawyer, Kanu Agabi sought for time to enable parties file the necessary papers, a request other lawyers in the case did not object to.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, in a brief ruling, grant the request for adjournment and adjourned till March 2, 2020.

Details shortly…