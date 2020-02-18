Diaspora Data Mapping and Registration, Skills and Knowledge Transfer as well as Draft National Diaspora Policy are issues on the front burner as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) brain stormed in Abuja.

The Representative of the Chief of Mission, IOM, Elizabeth Poage, (National Project Officer, Labour, Migration and Diaspora) stated that the meeting is to give status and update on the Draft National Diaspora Policy and Action Plan and the establishment of the Standing Committee for effective coordination with relevant Stakeholders.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated that the Draft National Diaspora Policy has been forwarded to the Federal Executive Council and it’s being studied, considered and subsequently adopted and awaiting its approval.

The NIDCOM boss commended the immense support of the International Organisation for Migration for actively engaging issues of labour, migration and exploitation.

The Forum of Standing Committee on Diaspora Matters in Nigeria is also reviewing activities under the Diaspora component of the “EU-IOM” Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration in Nigeria.

In attendance were other stakeholders like DTCA, CBN, Ministry of Labour, NEMA, Science and Technology, policy makers among others.