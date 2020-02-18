…Wants leaders to do less of talking and show more action in tackling challenges

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, said Nigeria is at a crossroad and more than ever now requires the unity of the people.

He stated this in his remarks at the 60th birthday celebration of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, just as he asked leaders at all levels to do less of talking and show more action in tackling the challenges facing the country.

“Nigeria is at a crossroad and more than ever now requires the unity of the people. The issues bedevilling Nigeria today require that all leaders, at all levels and in all parts of Nigeria, need to come together,” he stated.

Lawan said for Nigeria to surmount its challenges, all leaders must as a matter of urgency come together to ensure that the security and welfare needs of the people are adequately met.

“As leaders, we owe the people, not only the explanation but actions,” Lawan said, adding, “Those of us in leadership positions, we know what we need to do. We need to have courage and commitment and sustain them”.

According to him, the nation is at a point where the provision of infrastructure alone by the government cannot sufficiently address the underlying cause of growing insecurity and illiteracy in the country.

“What we need is not only infrastructure, but we need the capacity building of the people. In this part of the country, this report has been consistent and apparently, little has been done to reverse it,” he stated.

The Senate President, therefore, called on the Federal Government to immediately introduce policies that would return the over 13 million out-of-school children back to school to curb the rising number of illiteracy in the country.

He said the reported 13 million out-of-school children mostly in the north was dangerous for the country, adding that until the trend was reversed, no amount of infrastructure can prevent the social angle that would lead to serious insecurity.

Lawan urged leaders to live up to the responsibilities of their respective offices by demonstrating courage and acting expeditiously to guarantee the protection of lives and properties of citizens.

He said: “Today, we are challenged by insecurity, sadly it is all over the country.

“This requires that all of us at every level of government come together and work to ensure that lives and properties of citizens are protected.

“The story is bad. Every day, it is either kidnapping, assassination or some kind of banditry that leaves our people and communities shattered and destroyed,” he lamented.