Some residents of Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday expressed concern over the rate of commercial motorcycles operating without number plates in the area.

The residents in separate interviews in Kuje called on the area council administration to expedite action in checking the excesses of commercial and private motorcyclists in the area.

According to them, the increasing number of unregistered motorcycles in the area is exposing the residents to criminal activities, especially kidnapping.

A resident of Paseli Community in Kuje, Amos Gata, called for the registration and regulation of commercial motorcycle operators in the area.

Gata said that such an initiative would require the political will of the leadership of the area council for it to succeed, adding that “almost all the commercial and privately-owned motorcycles operate without registered number plates.

“The riders are reckless and the passengers are at their mercy. They do not belong to any association or union and the worst is that we do not even know where many of them come from or reside.

“You cannot imagine the number of motorcyclists that would immediately converge whenever any motorcycle operator is involved in a minor accident with a car even when they are at fault. God save you if policemen do not arrive at the scene on time,” he said.

Another resident who lives in the Kayarda area of Kuje, Ruben Josia, said that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) should ensure that commercial motorcyclists in the area adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

“We are faced with the menace of commercial motorcyclists who torment other road users with their reckless riding. They also park indiscriminately along the road, thereby making movement difficult for other road users.

“We should not allow any group of persons to be above the law and hold majority to ransom,” he said.