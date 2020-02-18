By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Worried about the spate of insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has called on security agencies and other stakeholders to provide the needed impetus and synergy to tackle the rate of violent crimes in the region.

The Minister made this disclosure when participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 13 of the National Institute for Security Studies, Lower Usman Dam, paid her a courtesy visit recently in Abuja.

While highlighting the three prong approach already adopted by the ministry including; to arrest and persecute offenders, resolve the root cause of the problem and then assure ship owners that the Gulf of Guinea is safe for trade, she advocated the support of all agencies to make the approaches work.

Describing Nigeria has the only country in the region to have a legal framework to deal with piracy, she also called on countries in the region and participants at the Global Maritime Security Conference organised by the Ministry and its Agencies in 2019 to implement decisions reached at the summit.

Speaking further, Saraki observed that there has been no collaboration with the Institute, hence, directed that relevant officers from Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Nigerian Ports Authority and non-pool staff in Maritime Departments in the ministry be drafted to be trained in the Institute to provide the manpower needed to combat violent crimes at sea.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Institute, Mr. Adeboye Adeleke informed that the Institute which started in 2008 has the mandate to train Management Staff of Security Agencies on security issues.

Responding to questions by participants, on issues of sustainability of the achievements in the rail sector, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. S. Zakari, informed that outside the contract given to China Civil Engineering Construction Company, the ministry insisted that China train not less 150 young people in China on railway engineering to man the railways after they deliver the project.

On the issue of tacking insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, the Permanent Secretary, said equipment needed to secure the region has been acquired and the personnel to man them have been trained

