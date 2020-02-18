A socio cultural organisation, Olu Owerri, has descended hard on members of the Imo State House of Assembly for adopting a motion banning protests in the state.

The group however frowned at the action of the lawmakers saying it was a betrayal of trust of the people of the state “at a time of great tragedy against good governance in the state which was truncated by the Supreme Court on January 14.”

The state lawmakers in one of the sessions banned peaceful protests in the state and called for the arrest of the INEC returning officer and Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Francis Ezeonu for declaring the result of 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

In its reactions to the motion in a statement in Owerri on Friday, the group’s spokespersons, Chief Martin Opara and Barrister Sylvester Nwogu, President and Secretary accused the lawmakers of acting over ‘a pot of portage’, reminding them that posterity would reward them for their action.

“It is unfortunate that lawmakers, who should be custodians of the constitution, will condescend so low to the point of stifling freedom of speech and movement which are guaranteed in the Nigerian Constitution.

“It is not the business of the Imo State House of Assembly; a legislature, to pass a vote of confidence or vote of no confidence on the Supreme Court; the judiciary.

“This action exposes the most pathetic level of incompetence, lack of knowledge of the most basic idea of legislative responsibilities and an embarrassment to the executive, whom they have succeeded in portraying as holding them hostage.”

The group however insisted that the judgement of the Supreme Court remains a set back to the solid foundation of good governance being laid in the state by the government of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha who was given massive victory at the election.

The group called on the Supreme Court to have a second look at the errors in calculation and fraudulent misrepresentation that led the Apex Court to such anti people judgement.