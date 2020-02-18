Fire razed Empire Night Club, beauty salon located at Barnawa High Cost in Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna state in the early hours of Tuesday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Bello Hassan, a security personnel in the Club told NAN that he was not sure when the fire started, saying it could be around at 3 a.m.

Hassan said that the fire started at the back of the club before spreading to the shops around the club.

“We became aware of the fire by the screams of people running out when they saw the smoke coming out of the club.

“That was when we looked for water from the nearby Mosque to quench the fire but by then it had already spread.’’ he said.

He said fire trucks from Sabon Tasha and Dialogue Fire Service arrived when the fire had done a lot of damage.

One of the personnel of Dialogue Fire Truck said “We responded to the distress call when a man came to alert us.

“And by the time we arrived, the fire was half way through Empire club.”

He said their job was hindered when people tried to grab their things from inside and outside the club and shops.

Paul Aboi, the Director, Kaduna Fire Service said the department did not get distress call from the place the fire incident happened in Barnawa.

“We have liaised with other fire trucks in the state to respond to fire incidents as fire is everyone’s business. “

According to Aboi, the cause of the fire remains unknown as officers are carrying investigation on the cause.

The director said that the department would continue to sensitise the public on how to prevent fire.