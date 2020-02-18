The Federal Capital Territory Administration has appointed the former Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League Dilichukwu Onyedinma as the Acting Executive Secretary the FCT Social Development Secretariat.

Mrs Onyedinma in her new portfolio will oversee six Departments which includes youth, arts and culture, social welfare, sports, gender and tourism.

Meanwhile, the Former Hockey player has served as chairperson, Nigeria Women Football; and Executive Board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Coordinator, Nigeria Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS) Abuja Chapter; Coordinator, State House Queens Football Club of Abuja and the Chairperson of the Capital Doves Women Football Club of Abuja.

Dilichukwu until her appointment is the Director of Sports in FCTA.

Reacting to her appointment, Dilichukwu who was also appointed into the Board of FCT NYSC said the appointment came to her as a surprise, but was full of appreciation to FCT Administration for the honour and promised to continue to work harder.