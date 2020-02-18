The Edo state government on Monday in Benin reiterated its commitment to fighting against human trafficking in the state.

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said this at the first zonal community of practice meeting for heads of budget and planning agencies across the federation.

Shaibu attributed the success so far made in the fight against human trafficking in the state to the collaboration between the state government and the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

He said that they were providing the returnees with training and retraining as well as supporting them with stipends for a start up.

The deputy governor also urged the federal government and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning to step up measures in tackling poverty among the people.

Shuaibu called for concerted efforts to assist the society, particularly the youths to be free from all social vices.

In a keynote address, Mrs. Olushola Idowu, who represented the minister of state budget and national planning, urged governments at all levels to intensify economic diversification and revenue generating efforts.

Idowu called on state governments to put in place necessary policies to facilitate job and wealth creation.