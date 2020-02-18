Contraband items with a Duty Paid Value of over N 40 million, have been intercepted by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A’, in Ikeja.

The items which included 1,393 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 237 jerrycans of foreign vegetable oils, and 625 cartons of frozen poultry products, were all concealed in gas cylinders.

The seizures which were conveyed in 12 different vehicles, were intercepted between February 5 and 7, 2020.



Daily Times reports that this development, comes barely two weeks after the Comptroller – General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), visited the Unit, showcasing various seizures of over N10 billion, made by the Unit, in less than one month.



The Acting Controller of the Unit, Usman Yahaya, who spoke via a press statement issued on Tuesday, warned that the unit will not relent in her anti-smuggling operations.

The statement signed by the Unit’s Public Relations Officer, Jerry Attah, reads: “ Barely two weeks after the Comptroller-General of Customs working visit to Lagos where he showcased various seizures made by the FOU, Zone ‘A’, worth over N10 Billion, the Unit has again intercepted 1,393 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice, 187 jerrycans/66 drums of foreign vegetable oil, 625 Cartons of poultry products, and another 50 jerrycans of foreign vegetable oil.

“ The contraband items were from unapproved routes within Ogun State, and were intercepted between February 5 and 7, 2020, based on surveillance and routine patrols.

The rice, vegetable Oil and poultry products were conveyed in 12 different motor vehicles and also concealed in gas cylinders with a cumulative duty paid value of N40,144,250.



“ This desperate act by these dare devil smugglers concealing edible items in a gas cylinder further justifies the hard chase by operatives of Customs. Unless the economic saboteurs repent from their unscrupulous activities, they will continue to count their losses.”



The Controller admonished legitimate traders to be compliant in their declarations as the unit is ever ready to facilitate their trade in line with world best practices.

While thanking the CGC and the entire Management Team of the Nigeria Customs Service for providing necessary logistics and motivation that led to this feat, Yahaya called on all well meaning Nigerians to support the Service’s fight against smuggling activities by providing intelligence that could assist the unit achieve more monumental seizures.

