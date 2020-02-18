Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has been appointed as one of the chairpersons for the 2019 novel coronavirus global research and innovation forum.

According to a press release from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Ihekweazu, an epidemiologist and three other chairperson appointees, namely J. Farrar, M.P. Kieny and N. Lima were mandated to take stock of deliberations at the forum and report back to the WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

According to the press release, the WHO research and development blueprint is a global strategy and preparedness plan that allows the rapid activation of activities during epidemics.

“Its aim is to fast-track the availability of effective tests, vaccines and medicines that can be used to save lives and avert large scale crisis,” the WHO said.

Ihekweazu and his team were detailed to review the main knowledge gaps and research priorities, models of governance and the support required for success.

The event held at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland from February 11-12.

Leading health experts from around the world have met at the WHO’s Geneva headquarters to assess the current level of knowledge about the new COVID-19 disease, identify gaps and work together to accelerate and fund priority research needed to help stop the outbreak and prepare for any future outbreaks.

The two-day forum was convened in line with the WHO research and development blueprint – a strategy for developing drugs and vaccines before epidemics and accelerating research and development while they are occurring.





