China’s National Health Commission, on Tuesday, says no fewer than 12,552 have recovered

in Chinese mainland out of 72,528 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in that country.

The commission disclosed the figures on its website, adding that China recorded 1,870 deaths from the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Zhong Nanshan, a renowned Chinese Respiratory Scientist, said person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 was still happening in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, the centre of the epidemic.

Zhong told newsmen in Guangdong Province on Tuesday that distinguishing healthy people from infected patients was of utmost importance.

He also spoke on the importance of distinguishing COVID-19 infection from common flu.

He said “it is urgent to differentiate those two issues or person-to-person transmission of the disease won’t stop in Wuhan, what Wuhan could achieve plays a vital role in the national fight against the epidemic.

“Work and research were speeding up on medicines to treat this new virus and Chloroquine phosphate has shown good clinical efficacy.

“Chloroquine is not really a kind of medicine with special effect, but it is worthy of studying.”

According to him, the plasma therapy is a stable and safe method that has so far been found effective in treating the novel coronavirus patients, especially for those in severe condition.

A total of 64 people in central China’s Hunan Province and eastern China’s Anhui Province have also been discharged from hospitals after

recovering from COVID-19.

Another 16 have been released from medical observation in Shanghai.

Among the recovered patients is a 90-year-old woman, the oldest coronavirus patient in Zhuzhou.

She was diagnosed with coronavirus in January, and few days later, her daughter and husband also caught the virus and were admitted to the hospital.

(NAN)