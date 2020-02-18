China Health officials have published the first details of more than 70,000 cases of Covid-19, in the biggest study since the outbreak began.

Data from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) found that more than 80% of the cases have been mild, with the sick and elderly most at risk.

The research also points to the high risk for medical staff.

It comes as a hospital director in Wuhan died from the virus on Tuesday.

Liu Zhiming, 51, was the director of the Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan – one of the leading hospitals in the virus epicentre. He is one of the most senior health officials to die so far.

Hubei, the province Wuhan is in, is the worst affected province in the country.

The report by the CCDC showed the province’s death rate is 2.9% compared with only 0.4% in the rest of the country.

The findings put the overall death rate of the Covid-19 virus at 2.3%.

China’s latest official figures released on Tuesday put the overall death toll at 1,868 and 72,436 infections.

Officials said there were 98 new deaths and 1,886 new cases in the past day, 93 of those deaths and 1,807 of the infections were in Hubei province – the epicentre of the outbreak.

More than 12,000 people have recovered, according to Chinese authorities.