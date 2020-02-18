A 30-year-old caregiver for persons with Down syndrome, Kabiru Wasiu was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for defiling a teenager.

Wasiu, whose address was not provided, was also charged with raping a woman with Down syndrome. He however, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, defilement of a child and rape.

According to the state prosecutor, Ms. Inumidun Solarin, the caregiver committed the offences sometime in 2018 at the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria’s Hotel, No. 43, Adegoke Street, Masha, Surulere, Lagos.

“The defendant is the care giver and a teacher to persons with Down syndrome at the facility. He had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old resident who has Down syndrome.

“He also sexually assaulted her by inserting his penis into her anus. Wasiu had on a different occasion had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 31-year-old resident with Down syndrome without her consent,” she said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravene Sections 137, 260 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Justice Sybil Nwaka ordered that Wasiu be remanded at the Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until May 14 for trial.