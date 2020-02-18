A boxing coach, Samuel Nwamuda, has decried the lack of financial support for coaches by the Boxing Federation of Nigeria (BFN).

Nwamuda said that the poor financial situation of the coaches could affect boxers’ performance at the forthcoming National Sport festival in a Edo between March 22 and April 1.

He urged BFN to engage efficient coaches and support them financially.

“The coaches at the Gym need financial support from the federal government, most of the coaches are volunteers, but they need to be encouraged. Most of the volunteer coaches are ex athletes of the Federation, ex Olympians.

“The athletes trained at the federation are often handed over to new coaches after a level of developmental growth, leaving no recognition to the previous coaches.

“These Athletes have fees that they pay to the new coaches, they also have to build a life, career for themselves. For the players to train efficiently, the coaches need to be efficient,” he said.

Nwamuda advised that there should be funds set aside for volunteer coaches to keep them running