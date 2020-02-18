The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State over their birthday celebration.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, in Abuja on Tuesday, the APC governors said they joined Nigerians to celebrate the special occasion with the celebrants.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined all Nigerians to celebrate the birthday of Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari. We celebrate this special occasion with you and His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your motherly care to the nation.

“We particularly acknowledge your contributions to our successes through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country.

“As First Lady, you have inspired us to develop initiatives to ensure that the change we promised Nigerians remained a shining light of our administration,” Bagudu said.

He also lauded the feats recorded by El’Rufa’i on his 60th birthday.

The forum’s chairman, who commended El’Rufai’s leadership, vision and commitment towards a united and prosperous Nigeria, also acknowledged his contributions toward providing good governance in Kaduna state as well as at national level.

“As Governor of Kaduna State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics!

“While rejoicing with Malam Nasir El’Rufa’i, we reiterate our commitment to roll out programmes that will strengthen the capacities of our progressive states.

“These programmes aim to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria,” he said.

(NAN)