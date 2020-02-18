A coalition of militant groups under the aegis of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) has threatened to resume attacks on oil installations in the Niger Delta region if the mandate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon victory nullified by the Supreme Court is not restored.

The coalition in a letter addressed to the Presidency and the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Ibrahim, warned that failure to reverse the judgment may result in the resumption of hostilities against oil pipelines to cripple the nation’s economy.

In the letter made available to journalists and signed by leaders of nine militant groups from the nine Niger Delta states, the coalition stated that though they have accepted the current ceasefire and have been engaging in peace advocacy in the region, the judgment nullifying the election of Lyon is unacceptable, provocative and targeted at alleged perversion of the civil rights of the people.

Leader of the coalition, Comrade Johnmark Ezon Ebi also known as ‘Obama’, noted that the decision to abort the ceasefire and declare hostilities in the region is based on the outcome of investigations which showed that the Supreme Court ruling was allegedly procured through the black market by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It warned that failure to reverse the anti-people ruling will result in unimaginable outcomes, adding that “the RNDA should not be held responsible for whatever damage that will lead to bombing of oil pipelines to cripple the economy of the country.”

The coalition further stated that by the amended Electoral Act, which states that if the winner of a governorship election has been nullified by any means, the electoral body should conduct a fresh election.

It added that the Act prevents the electoral body from swearing-in the runner up in the election because the voters did not vote for the runner up and therefore, the runner up cannot be imposed on the state.

“David Lyon won with a wide spread and margin of total vote cast across the entire eight local government areas of Bayelsa state. He was declared winner of the governorship election which was well accepted by all sons and daughters of Bayelsa state.

“Lyon remains the choice of the people and the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers will not fold its arms and watch democracy rubbished in Nigeria with the rascality of black market judgement from the judiciary to undermine the peoples mandate as it is in Bayelsa state.

“Douye Diri cannot be governor and can never be because somebody who was not duly elected cannot be imposed on the people of Bayelsa state through a black market judgement.

“Bayelsa people are very much aware that bribe money in foreign currency were used to procure this anti -Bayelsa people verdict. We will soon come after those involved in the alleged illegal transaction.

“Those involved in the black market judgment to undermine the people’s choice who was duly elected last November by the good people of Bayelsa state will all pay with their lives, their families and their properties in the Niger Delta region and in the federal capital.

“And to this end, if nothing is done to reverse this orchestrated ill- fated and illegal judgement to remove the unpopular governor that is illegally occupying David Lyon’s seat at the Government House, the RNDA will be left with no other option than to declare war in the creeks and to continue from where we stopped.

“As such, the RNDA should not be hold responsible for whatever havoc and colossal damage that will occur in the creeks to cripple the economy of the country; and will show an example soon. We mean business,” the coalition declared.