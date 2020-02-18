Governors elected on the platgorm of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday sent birthday felicitation to the First Lady, Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari.

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in a congratulatory message signed by its chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State joins all Nigerians, to celebrate her birthday.

“We celebrate this special occasion with you and His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your motherly care to the nation and in. particular acknowledge your contributions to our successes through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country.

“As First Lady, you have inspired us to develop initiatives to ensure that the change we promise Nigerians remained a shining light our administration.

“We rejoice with you and will always look up to for inspiring guidance.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Aisha Buhari”, the message read.