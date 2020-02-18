Abuja – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Prosecution Witness, Mr Mustapher Gadanya, on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, claimed that the statement of Osarenkhoe Afe, was not obtained under duress.

Afe, alongside Mr Stephen Oronsaye, are standing trial for alleged N2 billion pension fraud.

Oronsaye, a former Head of Service and Afe, Managing Director, Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited were the 1st and 2nd defendants, respectively.

Gadanya, Prosecution Witness A (PW-A) during the trial within trial proceeding said that Afe’s written statement was also hand written and voluntarily.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Okeaya Inneh, contended that the defendant statement was not admissible in court.

Prosecution witness said that he partly witnessed the recording of Afe’s first statement on Feb.24, 2011 when the defendant was invited to the prosecution’s office for questioning.

“Ruqquyya Ibrahim took his statement, brought it back to me, I raised some objections, but we left it like that since it was his statement.

“A bail condition was given to him to bring two serving senators as sureties, a bond of N100 million on one of the sureties and he was to deposit his International passport.

“He did not meet up with the conditions that day, so we kept him in cell till the next day.

“None of the two people that took him on bail were serving senators, so we were lenient.

“His statement was not taken in the EFCC interrogation room, but was taken in an open room,” he said.

The witnesses said that Afe filled the columns of the statement himself and signed, contrary to the defendant’s claim that he dictated the statement to the defendant.

“He introduced his wife’s name, number of kids and other information he stated was of no idea to me because I did not know him.

“On March 16,2011, he willingly came to the office requesting to give additional statement to the earlier recorded statement.

“I gave him the statement form, cautioned him, at which he said he understood before I asked him to sign.

“I clearly stated that he was not obliged and his statement could be used as evidence.

“He did not come with any lawyer or relative when he gave the second statement,” he said.

Gadanya also stated that there was no way he could have oppressed the 2nd defendant in making a statement as alleged by his counsel.

During cross-examination, Defendant Counsel, Inneh, accused the EFCC of arresting the defendant rather than a request of his presence at their office.

Inneh further asked the witness if a written invitation was issued on Afe before the agency invaded his premises.

The prosecution witness further said that an invitation letter must not be written before a Suspect was requested for at the agency.

“If I had earlier said arrest, I meant invitation as we only invited him and did not arrest him,” he said.

Inneh accused the witness of lying before Justice Kolawole who was once the presiding Judge over the case.

“You gave evidence before Justice Kolawole that you collected statement of the 2nd defendant,” he said.

Gadanya said that he never obtained Afe’s statement, but only wrote the cautionary word.

Defence counsel applied that the prosecution witness be given a paper and biro to write the cautionary word in his writing as earlier seen in the 2nd defendant’s statement.

Inneh tendered the new handwritten cautionary word before the court to contradict the witness.

Justice Inyang Ekwo admitted the prosecution witness post handwriting sheet as PWA3 and adjourned for continuation of trial within trial until Feb. 19. (NAN)