A total of 40, 000 registered farmers under the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Kano state will benefit from the anchor borrowers’ programme during the 2020 dry season farming.

The state’s RIFAN Secretary, Alhaji Ado Hassan, who disclosed this on Monday in Kano, said the association has concluded arrangements for the distribution of fertilizers and other inputs to the farmers next week.

According to him, each of the beneficiaries will collect fertilizers, certified seeds, water pumping machines, sprayers and herbicides as well as empty bags for storing their commodity after harvest.

He explained that the farmers were expected to collect the items as the total package of the loan for cultivating one hectare, while those cultivating two to three hectares would receive the package commensurate with the sizes of their farms.

Hassan said the association also intends to offer tractor hiring service to the beneficiaries at subsidised rates of between 25 per cent and 30 per cent.

“We have 20 tractors on ground and we are also expecting 30 more as they are on their way to Kano. So, we intend to assist our members with the tractor hiring service by charging them less than the normal rates charged by private owners,” he said.

Hassan said the number of farmers to benefit from the programme this year is higher than those that benefited in 2019.

READ ALSO: Nigerian importers running out of business, says IMAN BoT chairman

“No fewer than 7, 000 or 10, 000 registered women rice farmers out of the total number of beneficiaries will partake in the irrigation activities during this dry season farming.

“During the 2019 irrigation season, only 25, 000 rice farmers were able to access the federal government’s intervention under the anchor borrowers’ programme,” he stated.