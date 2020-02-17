BBNaija’s Nina who recently got married has gotten into a hide and seek game with her fans as she has made a promise to hide her husband forever.

According to reports, pictures of Nina’s traditional wedding done in imo state went viral yesterday with no single appearance of the husband.

READ ALSO: BBNaija’s Nina and her new man enjoy their vacation in Miami



However, when her fans requested to see her husband’s pictures she replied:

“People been working overtime to see my hubby, sorry darlings you all would never ❤❤❤. Yesterday was the best day of my life”

See tweet below:

People been working overtime to see my hubby , sorry darlings you all would never ❤️❤️❤️

Yesterday was the best day of my life…. pic.twitter.com/mIgocCo5gf — Nina Ivy (@ninaivy_) February 16, 2020