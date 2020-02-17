Olakunle Churchill,the estranged husband of popular controversial actress, Tonto Dike has cried on social media that he has been denied of seeing his son, King.

He made this known on Monday on his verified Instagram page while celebrating King’s 4th birthday.

With great sadness in his heart he wrote a two part elergy.

See the first post below:

It is with the deepest and sincerest love, not just as a man, but as a father that I celebrate the one after my heart. Today marks the blessed day that my son King Andre breathe his first air in this world.

I therefore pray for the goodness of God upon your life to blossom, his protection, guidance and good health, continue to grow in the unprecedented grace of almighty God.

On this special day, there are some things I’d like to share….. even though my heart feel so heavy to say this but it’s basically to shed more light to the darkness created by bitterness… son its is very imperative to speak to you at this point.

It’s important to know that no child came into this world by the means of one entity; it’s always through the coming together of a man and a woman (parents). In addition, I want you to know that you have a father and he’s right here with you. I AM HERE FOR YOU IRRESPECTIVE OF CHALLENGES AND SITUATIONS between the union of my self and your mom.

The same blood runs in us, nothing can change that. No one can change your name or turn your face away from me, you are my blood and for ever you will be mine.

_ cont. from next post

While this is the second post.

I remembered winning the judgement in court to have access to you two days before your 2nd birthday in 2018. The court insisted that your mother should grant me access to see you whenever I want through a Nanny, you can even visit me on holidays and other special events, also I was given your international passport and all your credentials after showing payment proves. The condition was fine by me as a caring father, even though I have always wanted to have you by my side all day and all night, play together, tell tales and assist in your home works, instill the needed discipline but the situations at hand couldn’t, because we need to respect the judgement to avoid contempt of the court.

Unfortunately my dear son, the agreement was breached by for flimsy excuses, I couldn’t forget in a hurry the the fun we had together the last time we met; but today I must reiterate that all the excuses for the denial is basically unacceptable to me because I can’t imaging the saying that you have no Nanny till this present moment simply because the court said we should always meet through the nanny. I’m taking my time to see that the court’s judgement is handled without troubles, I hope the court will have to review those conditions again .

King, you are my son and the love that exits between us is immeasurable and inseparable.

This is my prayer for you:

– Nothing in this world will deprive you of your kingly entitlement, and nothing can change who you are.

– You shall not be used as a tool of envy or hate. You are a loved son of his father.

-You will grow and be nurtured in the way of God and nothing can dim your shining light.

– I pray that you shall live to be a king, and follow the Godly footsteps that I’m laying for you today. I named you KING ANDREA for a purpose; because you’re royalty.

-May the Almighty God continue to bless and keep you safe, my dearest son.

I love you with every fiber of my being.

I promise to continue the fight for you because it is a good fight and by the grace of God we wining.

All the best in your pursuits

Happy Birthday, Son.

Your Dad, Churchill.

Meanwhile Tonto Dike was seen on Instragram celebrating King’s birthday in an elaborate way.

She also penned down so many beautiful notes for him saying:

Dear Andre my son,

I am the luckiest woman to have you as a son, because you’re God’s gift to me, and to humanity. I stare at you and revel in the wonder of your entire beautiful being. I used to think that blessings are materially counted until I had you; if I have 7 blessings, I’ll count you thrice. You were created by God, and He found me worthy to be your mom — a divine assignment to which I’m accountable to God.