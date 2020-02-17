A member representing Misau/Dambam federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Makama has distributed about N10 million to petty traders and small scale business owners in his Constituency to boost their business ventures.

The legislative aide to the House of Representatives member in Misau, Alhaji Garba Modibbo Misau who stated this in an interview with journalists on Saturday in Bauchi said that his principal decided to distribute the money to the beneficiaries as part of his efforts to support them with the needed capital to further boost their businesses.

He said that over two hundred petty traders benefited from the N10 million where category A went home with one hundred thousand naira each while others got fifty thousand naira and thirty thousand naira each respectively.

“We are targeting petty traders in our constituency, most especially those in urban areas to support them with cash that will enhance their businesses because we have looked at the kind of business that is going on which we believe needs support from our leaders and that’s why he is supporting his constituents with cash today that will enhance their businesses,” he explained.

Modibbo who noted that the beneficiaries were selected within Misau/Dambam constituency said most of them were those who tirelessly worked during electioneering campaigns whom the lawmaker promised to reciprocate if he emerged victorious.

“So, going by their large number we have decided to categorise them into batches, their batch A of which we are now done with them today and we are now looking forward to the second batch,” he said.

Modibbo added that, “Honourable Makama in his wisdom decided to, following our in-depth research, realised that those that are in the business need a kind of additional capital that can help them enhance their businesses, and he has given them today.”

The aide explained that the utilisation of the funds distributed and its impact would be assessed in order to see how the future program would be carried out and who are going to benefit from the gesture.

“You know we are in politics, during our campaigns we made promises in each ward that we visited, now that we have won, we decided to take inventory of those that needed our support, in terms of capital, employment or educational support. So, now what we have started is the distribution of cash in fulfillment of our pledges, we targeted about two hundred and fifty people for a start and we have given them the money as promised.”

Modibbo who said his boss had recently assisted some students from various tertiary institutions across the country with undisclosed amounts of money explained that, “we intend to focus on education, empowerment for women and youth, health and then community services, there are our four aims and objectives that we plan to execute this tenure.”

According to him, apart from the distribution of funds to his constituents, his boss has equally embarked on community projects where solar power are being installed in large number of villages and towns in his constituency.

“Honourable Ibrahim Makama has also rehabilitated some hand pump boreholes, wells among other community services to meet the various needs of our people which we promised to meet during our campaigns,” Modibbo enumerated.

“Recently, there was a joint motion between Hon Faggo and Hon Makama for the rehabilitation of road from Kari to Kano which some parts of the road has become dilapidated, causing accidents. We are hoping that work will soon commence there,” Modibbo recalled.

According to him, the rehabilitation work when completed will not only enhance economic activities in the area, but will significantly reduce road carnages on the highways.

Also collaborating, the legislative aide to the representatives member, Musa Umar said that his principal’s quality representation is spread across the Misau/Dambam Local Government Areas regardless of party, religious or ethnic differences.