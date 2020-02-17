The Bayelsa state Police Command has extended the three -day dust to dawn curfew imposed in Bayelsa state over the violent protests following the Supreme Court judgment on Thursday.

The curfew will now end on February 23 and would be from 10pm to 6am.

The state Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozie, who addressed the press on Monday, said the extension was necessitated by the prevailing situation in the state.

He said that “on the other hand, in the light of credible intelligence available to the command vis-a-vis the prevailing security situation in Bayelsa state, the command has deemed it necessary to review and extend the curfew to February 23 with effect from today, February 17 from 10pm to 6am

Members of the public are advised to remain indoors as security agencies will be forced to arrest anyone who violates the curfew and such outlaws will be prosecuted.

“They are also advised to remain calm as the command is poised to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state,” he stated.