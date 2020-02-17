Worried by the harvest of protests in Imo state after the January 14 Supreme Court judgment, the state police command has banned public protests and rallies.

A statement issued in Owerri by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu on Monday said that some hoodlums are planning to hide under the guise of the protests/rallies as witnessed in the last few weeks to cause mayhem in the state.

“In view of the above therefore, the command wishes to inform the general public that all protests/rallies of any kind is hereby banned forthwith, especially as affects the Supreme Court ruling of January 14,” the police announced.

The police spokesman stated that since the Supreme Court has acknowledged an application for the review of the judgment and had fixed a date for the review, any other action on the matter amounts to sub-judice.

“It is therefore, pertinent that both parties should remain calm pending the outcome of the review,” the police added.

The command commended all groups for the peaceful manner they conducted their protests in the past few weeks, but advised the groups to stop any further protests/rallies, either in support or against the said judgment.

The action of the command he said, is to ensure that such protests are not hijacked and used to cause chaos, anarchy or breach of the public peace in the state.

“To this end, members of the public are advised to go about their lawful business as the command is still in the business of protecting the lives and properties of all and sundry. The Imo state command’s loyalty and resolve to ensure a peaceful Imo state remains total,” he declared.